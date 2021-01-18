Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Voilà une nouvelle semaine de sorties qui se profile. On fait le point!
Préparez vos soupes passé data, les costumes flamingo et les balles de golf explosives. Hitman 3 est de sortie et il est temps de tuer quelques trous d’uc.
A côté du retour de l’agent 47, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine :
Lundi 18 janvier
- Olympic Table Tennis | Switch
- Spinny’s Journey | Switch
- Red Colony | Switch
Mardi 19 janvier
- Tauronos | Xbox One
- War Truck Simulator | Switch
- Watch Me Stream My Mental Breakdown | PC, Mac
- HexiHashi | PC, Mac
Mercredi 20 janvier
- Hitman 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Teratopia | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Marble Duel | Xbox One
- All Walls Must Fall | Switch
- Otti: The House Keeper | Switch
- D-Crop | PC
Jeudi 21 janvier
- Shing! | Xbox One, Switch
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox One
- Tadpole Treble | Switch
- Ride 4 | Xbox Series X/S, PS5
- Unspottable | Xbox One
- Loot Hero DX | Switch
- Sally Face | Switch
- Frodoric The Driver | Switch
- Jiffy | Switch
- Missle Dancer | Switch
- The Game Is On | Switch
- Ephemeral – Fantasy On Dark | Switch
- Ghostanoid | Switch
- Nosferatu Lilinor | Switch
- Bouncing Hero | Switch
- Chess Royal | Switch
- Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 | Switch
- Bezier: Second Edition | Switch
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PC
- Ocean’s Heart | PC
Vendredi 22 janvier
- Redout: Space Assault | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Adverse | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Gravity Heroes | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Skycadia | Xbox One
- Gradiently | Switch
- Colorful Colore | Switch
- Catch | Switch
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden | Switch
- Balancelot | Switch
- Mad Games Tycoon 2 | PC
Samedi 23 janvier
- The Unexpected Quest | Switch
- Legend of Numbers | Switch
Dimanche 24 janvier
- Stop and Move | PC
- Summit in Space | PC