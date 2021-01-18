Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 18 Jan 2021 11:50 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Voilà une nouvelle semaine de sorties qui se profile. On fait le point!

Préparez vos soupes passé data, les costumes flamingo et les balles de golf explosives. Hitman 3 est de sortie et il est temps de tuer quelques trous d’uc.

A côté du retour de l’agent 47, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine :

Lundi 18 janvier

  • Olympic Table Tennis | Switch
  • Spinny’s Journey | Switch
  • Red Colony | Switch

Mardi 19 janvier

  • Tauronos | Xbox One
  • War Truck Simulator | Switch
  • Watch Me Stream My Mental Breakdown | PC, Mac
  • HexiHashi | PC, Mac

Mercredi 20 janvier

  • Hitman 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Teratopia | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Marble Duel | Xbox One
  • All Walls Must Fall | Switch
  • Otti: The House Keeper | Switch
  • D-Crop | PC

Jeudi 21 janvier

  • Shing! | Xbox One, Switch
  • Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox One
  • Tadpole Treble | Switch
  • Ride 4 | Xbox Series X/S, PS5
  • Unspottable | Xbox One
  • Loot Hero DX | Switch
  • Sally Face | Switch
  • Frodoric The Driver | Switch
  • Jiffy | Switch
  • Missle Dancer | Switch
  • The Game Is On | Switch
  • Ephemeral – Fantasy On Dark | Switch
  • Ghostanoid | Switch
  • Nosferatu Lilinor | Switch
  • Bouncing Hero | Switch
  • Chess Royal | Switch
  • Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 | Switch
  • Bezier: Second Edition | Switch
  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PC
  • Ocean’s Heart | PC

Vendredi 22 janvier

  • Redout: Space Assault | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Adverse | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Gravity Heroes | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Skycadia | Xbox One
  • Gradiently | Switch
  • Colorful Colore | Switch
  • Catch | Switch
  • Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden | Switch
  • Balancelot | Switch
  • Mad Games Tycoon 2 | PC

Samedi 23 janvier

  • The Unexpected Quest | Switch
  • Legend of Numbers | Switch

Dimanche 24 janvier

  • Stop and Move | PC
  • Summit in Space | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Test – MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame

Sorti timidement le 16 décembre sur PlayStation 4, Xbox one et PC, Milestone propose sa …

Blade & Soul célèbre son cinquième anniversaire

Des événements en jeu et un PC Alienware à gagner NCSOFT West annonce le cinquième …

Persona 5 Strikers présente son tout nouveau trailer All-Out-Action !

LES VOLEURS FANTÔMES PASSENT À L’ACTION ! PERSONA 5 STRIKERS PRÉSENTE SON TOUT NOUVEAU TRAILER …

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2021
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :