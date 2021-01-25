Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Qu’il neige ou qu’il vente, les sorties jeux vidéo ne cessent pas pour autant. Petit tour d’horizon de ce qui nous attend cette semaine.

Cette semaine sera l’occasion de frissonner, non pas de froid, mais d’horreur, avec le titre surnaturel The Medium, développé par l’équipe derrière Layers of Fear, qui sort sur Xbox Series X et S.

A côté de cette pépite, on vous laisse avec l’habituelle liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 25 janvier

  • SOLAS 128 | Switch
  • Ziggy The Chaser | Switch

Mardi 26 janvier

  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
  • Project Winter | Xbox One
  • Cyber Shadow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • King Arthur: Knight’s Tale | PC
  • Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon | PC
  • ENCODYA | PC, Mac
  • Zombie Apocalypse | Switch

Mercredi 27 janvier

  • Hyposphere: Rebirth | Xbox One
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav | Xbox One, Switch
  • Butterfly | Xbox One
  • The Dark Eye: Memoria | Xbox One, Switch

Jeudi 28 janvier

  • The Medium | Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Olija | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • TinyShot | PC
  • Gods Will Fall | Switch
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection | Xbox One, PC
  • Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift | PS4, Switch
  • TOHU | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Disjunction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Royal Tower Defense | Xbox One, Switch
  • Golden Force | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sword of the Necromancer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Colossus Down | PS4, Switch
  • Curious Expedition 2 | PC
  • Heaven’s Vault | Switch
  • Monstrum 2 | PC
  • Chroma: Bloom and Light | PC
  • Devour | PC, Mac
  • Journey To The Savage Planet | Steam Release
  • Strange Field Football | Switch
  • Citizens Unite!: Earth X Space | Switch
  • SushiParty | Switch
  • Golden Force | Switch
  • The Choice of Life: Middle Ages | Switch
  • Seasonal Assistant | WiiU
  • Silver Falls – Undertakers | 3DS
  • Save Farty | Switch
  • Cooking Festival | Switch
  • Chill Panda | Switch
  • Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle | Switch
  • Burn! SuperTrucks | Switch
  • Crossbow: Bloodnight | Switch

Vendredi 29 janvier

  • Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World | PS4, Switch, PC
  • The Pedestrian | PS5, PS4
  • Crashlands | Xbox One
  • Silver Chains | PS4, Switch
  • Gods Will Fall | Switch
  • Bonkies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Another Dawn | Xbox One
  • Rack N Ruin | Xbox One
  • Caves and Castles: Underworld | Xbox One
  • Rangok Skies | PC
  • Ambrosia | PC

Samedi 30 janvier

  • Dragon Creek | PC

Dimanche 31 janvier

  • Dark Flowers | PC

      Qu'il neige ou qu'il vente, les sorties jeux vidéo ne cessent pas pour autant. Petit tour d'horizon de ce qui nous attend cette semaine. Cette semaine
