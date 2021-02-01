Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

C’est reparti pour une nouvelle salve de sorties pour cette semaine!
Cette semaine, la pépite est à aller chercher du côté de Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, sur consoles et PC. Ca vaut la peine de se laisser prendre dans ce titre plein d’action.
Pour le reste des sorties, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive de ce qui arrive cette semaine:
Lundi 1er février
- Glyph | Switch
- Killer: Infected One of Us | PC
Mardi 2 février
- Cultist Simulator | Switch
- Apex Legends | Switch
- Control | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | PS4
Mercredi 3 février
- Habroxia 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC
Jeudi 4 février
- Project Winter | Xbox One
- Haven | PS4, Switch
- Nuts | Switch, PC
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Blue Fire | Switch, PC
- Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
- Skyforge | Switch
- Conarium | Switch
- Kowloon Highschool Chronicle | Switch
- Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story | Switch
- Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest | Switch
- Flying Hero X | Switch
- Football Cup 2021 | Switch
- Byakko-tai Samurai Boys | Switch
- Station Manager | Switch
- Digerati Best Sellers | Switch
- Field of Glory III: Medieval | PC
Vendredi 5 février
- Glittering Sword | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Arrog | PS5, PS4
- Nioh 2 | PC
- Roombo: First Blood | Xbox One
- The Nioh Collection | PS5
- Hot To Take Off Your Mask Remastered | Switch
Samedi 6 février
- Monkey Barrels | PC