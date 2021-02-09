Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Avec un jour de retard, petit point sur les sorties qui nous attendent cette semaine!

Tout le monde, ou presque, aime le jeux dédiés à l’univers de Mario. Bonne nouvelle, Nintendo arrive avec un nouveau titre, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury cette semaine.

A côté de ce portage issu de la version WiiU du titre, d’autres sorties sont prévues cette semaine. On vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive de ce qui arrive:

Lundi 8 février

  • Contract Killers | Switch
  • EQUALINE | PC
  • Travel Fanz | PC

Mardi 9 février

  • The Wild Eight | Xbox One
  • Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption | Switch
  • Hexagon Defense | Switch
  • My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs | Switch
  • One Shell Straight To Hell | PC

Mercredi 10 février

  • #SinucaAttack | Xbox, Switch
  • Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost | Switch
  • Free Throw Basketball | Switch
  • Doors of Insanity | PC

Jeudi 11 février

  • Little Nightmares II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Aground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
  • Gunbarich | PC
  • UnderMine | Switch
  • On The Road: Truck Simulator | Xbox One
  • The Flower Collectors | Switch
  • Healer’s Quest | Switch
  • Negative: The Way of Shinobi | Switch
  • Summer Catchers | Switch
  • Tri6: Infinite | Switch
  • Potentia | PC

Vendredi 13 février

  • Endurance: Space Action | Xbox One
  • Rover Wars: Battle for Mars | Xbox One
  • Gal Gun Returns | Switch, PC
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch
  • Halloween Forever | Switch
  • #1 Crosswords | Switch
  • UltraGoodness 2 | Switch
  • Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck | Switch

Samedi 14 février

  • Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing | Switch, PC

