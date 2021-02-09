Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Avec un jour de retard, petit point sur les sorties qui nous attendent cette semaine!
Tout le monde, ou presque, aime le jeux dédiés à l’univers de Mario. Bonne nouvelle, Nintendo arrive avec un nouveau titre, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury cette semaine.
A côté de ce portage issu de la version WiiU du titre, d’autres sorties sont prévues cette semaine. On vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive de ce qui arrive:
Lundi 8 février
- Contract Killers | Switch
- EQUALINE | PC
- Travel Fanz | PC
Mardi 9 février
- The Wild Eight | Xbox One
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption | Switch
- Hexagon Defense | Switch
- My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs | Switch
- One Shell Straight To Hell | PC
Mercredi 10 février
- #SinucaAttack | Xbox, Switch
- Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost | Switch
- Free Throw Basketball | Switch
- Doors of Insanity | PC
Jeudi 11 février
- Little Nightmares II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Aground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
- Gunbarich | PC
- UnderMine | Switch
- On The Road: Truck Simulator | Xbox One
- The Flower Collectors | Switch
- Healer’s Quest | Switch
- Negative: The Way of Shinobi | Switch
- Summer Catchers | Switch
- Tri6: Infinite | Switch
- Potentia | PC
Vendredi 13 février
- Endurance: Space Action | Xbox One
- Rover Wars: Battle for Mars | Xbox One
- Gal Gun Returns | Switch, PC
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch
- Halloween Forever | Switch
- #1 Crosswords | Switch
- UltraGoodness 2 | Switch
- Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck | Switch
Samedi 14 février
- Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing | Switch, PC