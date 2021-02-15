Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

C’est reparti pour un tour, avec toutes les sorties vidéoludiques de la semaine!
Cette semaine, on pourra mettre la main sur WolfTeam: Classic qui débarque sur Steam, un shooter free-to-play sur PC qui rappelle Combats Arms.
A côté de ce classique, tout une floppée de titres nouveaux est à découvrir. On vous les liste de manière exhaustive ci-après:
Lundi 15 février
- Super Seducer 3: The Final Seduction | PC, Mac
Mardi 16 février
- Hellish Quart | PC
- Bravery Network Online | PC, Mac
- #Drive | Switch
- Fallen Legion: Revenants | PS4, Switch
- Azur Lane: Crosswave | Switch
- Speed Limit | PS4
- BRUTAL RAGE | Switch
Mercredi 17 février
- 30XX | PC
- Shores Unknown | PC
- WolfTeam: Classic | PC
- Nebuchadnezzar | PC
- Void Gore | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten | PC
- Kick It, Bunny! | Xbox One, PC
- Speed Limit | PC
Jeudi 18 février
- Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) | PC
- Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos | PC, Mac
- Lemon Cake | PC
- Mutropolis | PC, Mac
- Learning Factory | PC, Mac
- TasteMaker: Restaurant Simulator | PC
- Buddy Simulator 1984 | PC
- Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron – Flyboz Edition | PC
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 | PC
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Cathedral | Switch
- Speed Limit | Switch
- Astrologaster | Switch
- Black Jack World Tour | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game 2nd Room | Switch
- Glam | Switch
- Crazy Oce | Switch
- King of Seas | Switch
Vendredi 19 février
- Boom Blaster | Xbox One
- PUSS! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Steven Universe: Unleash The Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Thomas Was Alone | Switch
- Effie | Xbox One
- Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PC
- Speed Limit | Xbox One
- Gravity Heroes | Xbox One
- Doom & Destiny | Switch
Samedi 20 février
- Ski Jump Challenge | Switch
- Offroad Mini Racing | Switch