Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 15 Fév 2021 11:08 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

C’est reparti pour un tour, avec toutes les sorties vidéoludiques de la semaine!

Cette semaine, on pourra mettre la main sur WolfTeam: Classic qui débarque sur Steam, un shooter free-to-play sur PC qui rappelle Combats Arms.

A côté de ce classique, tout une floppée de titres nouveaux est à découvrir. On vous les liste de manière exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 15 février

  • Super Seducer 3: The Final Seduction | PC, Mac

Mardi 16 février

  • Hellish Quart | PC
  • Bravery Network Online | PC, Mac
  • #Drive | Switch
  • Fallen Legion: Revenants | PS4, Switch
  • Azur Lane: Crosswave | Switch
  • Speed Limit | PS4
  • BRUTAL RAGE | Switch

Mercredi 17 février

  • 30XX | PC
  • Shores Unknown | PC
  • WolfTeam: Classic | PC
  • Nebuchadnezzar | PC
  • Void Gore | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten | PC
  • Kick It, Bunny! | Xbox One, PC
  • Speed Limit | PC

Jeudi 18 février

  • Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) | PC
  • Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos | PC, Mac
  • Lemon Cake | PC
  • Mutropolis | PC, Mac
  • Learning Factory | PC, Mac
  • TasteMaker: Restaurant Simulator | PC
  • Buddy Simulator 1984 | PC
  • Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron – Flyboz Edition | PC
  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 | PC
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Cathedral | Switch
  • Speed Limit | Switch
  • Astrologaster | Switch
  • Black Jack World Tour | Switch
  • Cape’s Escape Game 2nd Room | Switch
  • Glam | Switch
  • Crazy Oce | Switch
  • King of Seas | Switch

Vendredi 19 février

  • Boom Blaster | Xbox One
  • PUSS! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Steven Universe: Unleash The Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Thomas Was Alone | Switch
  • Effie | Xbox One
  • Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PC
  • Speed Limit | Xbox One
  • Gravity Heroes | Xbox One
  • Doom & Destiny | Switch

Samedi 20 février

  • Ski Jump Challenge | Switch
  • Offroad Mini Racing | Switch

A propos Eric Rivera

Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

« Kourrage Antoine » de Fabienne Legrand

Dans « Kourrage Antoine », Fabienne Legrand raconte l’histoire incroyable de son fils de 17 ans qui …

Concours : gagnez le jeu “Super Mario 3D World” + “Bowser’s Fury” !

Rejoignez Mario, la princesse Peach et Toad dans leur quête pour sauver le royaume des …

Magic – Legends : la bêta s’ouvrira le 23 mars prochain sur l’Epic Games Store

Les portes du Multivers sont désormais sur le point de s’ouvrir. Lors de la Vitrine …

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2021
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :