Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

C’est avec une touche déjà printanière que débute cette nouvelle semaine de sorties de jeux vidéo.
Cette semaine, on retrouve au menu des sorties Persona 5 Strikers qui débarque avec son style remarqué sur PS4, Switch et PC.
A côté de cela, une pleine cargaison de sorties s’aligne dans la liste que nous vous partageons ci-après de manière exhaustive:
Lundi 22 février
- Dry Drowning | Switch
- AnShi | Switch
Mardi 23 février
- Of Mice and Moggies | PC
- Persona 5 Strikers | PS4, Switch, PC
- Rogue Heroes: Ruin of Tasos | Switch, PC
- Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Honored Knight | PS4
- Heavy Metal Machines | PS4, Xbox One
- Taxi Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- We Were Here Too | PS5, PS4
- We Were Here Together | PS5, PS4
- Johnny Bonasera Full Season | Switch
- Dynos & Ghosts | Switch
Mercredi 24 février
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | PS4, Xbox One
- Horned Knight | Xbox One
- Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World | Xbox One
- iota | Switch
- Retrace: Memories of Death | Switch
- Night Vision | Switch
- GeneForge 1 – Mutagen | PC, Mac
- The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki II KAI -The Erebonian Civil War- | PC
- Fights In Tight Spaces | PC
- Old School Runescape (Steam) | PC
Jeudi 25 février
- Republique | Switch
- Hellpoint | Switch
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Yupitergrad | PS4
- Forward to the Sky | Switch
- Code: Realize – Winteride Miracles | Switch
- Ghost n’ Goblins Resurrection | Switch
- Littlewood | Switch
- Mike Dies | Switch
- Lawnmower Game: Racing | Switch
- Legal Dungeon | Switch
- Castle Kong | Switch
- Steam Prison | Switch
- Under Leaves | Switch
- Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos | Switch
- Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG&JAN | Switch
- The Lost Cube | Switch
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time | Switch
- Blastful | Switch
- Clocker | Switch
- DOTORI | Switch
- Wigmund The Return of the Hidden Knights | PC
Vendredi 26 février
- Akuto: Showdown | Xbox One
- Katana Kata | Xbox One
- Horned Knight | Switch, PC
- Dungeons & Bombs | Xbox One
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Xbox One, PC
- Bravely Default II | Switch
- Cardaclsym | PC
- Demon Hunter: Revelation | Switch
- Thunderflash | Switch
- Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition | Switch
- Monster Truck XT Airport Derby | Switch
- Dat Gaem | Switch
- Rhythm Doctor | PC, Mac
- Hot Brass | PC, Mac