Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 22 Fév 2021

C’est avec une touche déjà printanière que débute cette nouvelle semaine de sorties de jeux vidéo.

Cette semaine, on retrouve au menu des sorties Persona 5 Strikers qui débarque avec son style remarqué sur PS4, Switch et PC.

A côté de cela, une pleine cargaison de sorties s’aligne dans la liste que nous vous partageons ci-après de manière exhaustive:

Lundi 22 février

  • Dry Drowning | Switch
  • AnShi | Switch

Mardi 23 février

  • Of Mice and Moggies | PC
  • Persona 5 Strikers | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Rogue Heroes: Ruin of Tasos | Switch, PC
  • Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Honored Knight | PS4
  • Heavy Metal Machines | PS4, Xbox One
  • Taxi Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • We Were Here Too | PS5, PS4
  • We Were Here Together | PS5, PS4
  • Johnny Bonasera Full Season | Switch
  • Dynos & Ghosts | Switch

Mercredi 24 février

  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | PS4, Xbox One
  • Horned Knight | Xbox One
  • Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World | Xbox One
  • iota | Switch
  • Retrace: Memories of Death | Switch
  • Night Vision | Switch
  • GeneForge 1 – Mutagen | PC, Mac
  • The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki II KAI -The Erebonian Civil War- | PC
  • Fights In Tight Spaces | PC
  • Old School Runescape (Steam) | PC

Jeudi 25 février

  • Republique | Switch
  • Hellpoint | Switch
  • Wrath: Aeon of Ruin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Yupitergrad | PS4
  • Forward to the Sky | Switch
  • Code: Realize – Winteride Miracles | Switch
  • Ghost n’ Goblins Resurrection | Switch
  • Littlewood | Switch
  • Mike Dies | Switch
  • Lawnmower Game: Racing | Switch
  • Legal Dungeon | Switch
  • Castle Kong | Switch
  • Steam Prison | Switch
  • Under Leaves | Switch
  • Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos | Switch
  • Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG&JAN | Switch
  • The Lost Cube | Switch
  • Aery – A Journey Beyond Time | Switch
  • Blastful | Switch
  • Clocker | Switch
  • DOTORI | Switch
  • Wigmund The Return of the Hidden Knights | PC

Vendredi 26 février

  • Akuto: Showdown | Xbox One
  • Katana Kata | Xbox One
  • Horned Knight | Switch, PC
  • Dungeons & Bombs | Xbox One
  • Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Xbox One, PC
  • Bravely Default II | Switch
  • Cardaclsym | PC
  • Demon Hunter: Revelation | Switch
  • Thunderflash | Switch
  • Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition | Switch
  • Monster Truck XT Airport Derby | Switch
  • Dat Gaem | Switch
  • Rhythm Doctor | PC, Mac
  • Hot Brass | PC, Mac

