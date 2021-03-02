Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 2 Mar 2021 10:44 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Voilà une nouvelle semaine qui se profile à l’horizon. On fait le point des sorties hebdomadaires!

Si vous êtes fans de la franchise Yakuza et que vous possédez une PS5, c’est la bonne semaine, puisque Yakuza: Like A Dragon sort sur votre machine préférée.

À côté du titre nippon, d’autres sorties sont au menu de cette semaine. Jetez un oeil à la liste exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 1er mars

  • Foregone | PC
  • A Gilder’s Journey | Switch
  • Gunslugs 2 | Switch
  • Teamfight Manager | PC

Mardi 2 mars

  • Maquette | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Harvest Moon: One World | PS4, Switch
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS5
  • Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition | PS4, PC
  • Neptunia Virtual Stars | PS4
  • PAKO Caravan | Switch

Mercredi 3 mars

  • Sir Lovelot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • 3 Out Of 10: Season 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
  • Cave Bad | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PC
  • GraviFire | Xbox One
  • Wind Peaks | Switch
  • Scrapnaut | PC

Jeudi 4 mars

  • Kill It With Fire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Mortal Shell | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Everhood | Switch, PC
  • Sea of Solitude | Switch
  • Ranch Simulator | PC
  • Loop Hero | PC, Mac
  • Ruinverse | Switch
  • Sticky Monsters | Switch
  • Give It Up! Bouncy | Switch
  • Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut | Switch
  • Task Force Delta – Afghanistan | Switch
  • Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians | Switch
  • Mail Mole | Switch
  • Into A Dream | Switch
  • Duel On Board | Switch
  • Gnosia | Switch
  • Forestry – The Simulation | Switch
  • Counter Recon: The First Mission | Switch
  • Estranged: The Departure | Switch
  • SUPER METBOY! | Switch
  • The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante | PC

Vendredi 5 mars

  • Postal Redux | PS4
  • Asdivine Cross | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • NENA | Switch
  • American Wild Hunting | Switch
  • Doug Hates His Job | Switch

A propos Eric Rivera

Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

