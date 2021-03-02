Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Voilà une nouvelle semaine qui se profile à l’horizon. On fait le point des sorties hebdomadaires!
Si vous êtes fans de la franchise Yakuza et que vous possédez une PS5, c’est la bonne semaine, puisque Yakuza: Like A Dragon sort sur votre machine préférée.
À côté du titre nippon, d’autres sorties sont au menu de cette semaine. Jetez un oeil à la liste exhaustive ci-après:
Lundi 1er mars
- Foregone | PC
- A Gilder’s Journey | Switch
- Gunslugs 2 | Switch
- Teamfight Manager | PC
Mardi 2 mars
- Maquette | PS5, PS4, PC
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Harvest Moon: One World | PS4, Switch
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS5
- Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition | PS4, PC
- Neptunia Virtual Stars | PS4
- PAKO Caravan | Switch
Mercredi 3 mars
- Sir Lovelot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- 3 Out Of 10: Season 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Cave Bad | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PC
- GraviFire | Xbox One
- Wind Peaks | Switch
- Scrapnaut | PC
Jeudi 4 mars
- Kill It With Fire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mortal Shell | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Everhood | Switch, PC
- Sea of Solitude | Switch
- Ranch Simulator | PC
- Loop Hero | PC, Mac
- Ruinverse | Switch
- Sticky Monsters | Switch
- Give It Up! Bouncy | Switch
- Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut | Switch
- Task Force Delta – Afghanistan | Switch
- Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians | Switch
- Mail Mole | Switch
- Into A Dream | Switch
- Duel On Board | Switch
- Gnosia | Switch
- Forestry – The Simulation | Switch
- Counter Recon: The First Mission | Switch
- Estranged: The Departure | Switch
- SUPER METBOY! | Switch
- The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante | PC
Vendredi 5 mars
- Postal Redux | PS4
- Asdivine Cross | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- NENA | Switch
- American Wild Hunting | Switch
- Doug Hates His Job | Switch