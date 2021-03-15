Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Temps pluvieux, temps morose. Peu importe, rien de tel pour se lancer dans de nouveaux jeux. On fait le point sur les sorties de la semaine!
L’appréciable et un brin pourri Stubbs the zombie revient dans Stubbs The Zombie, un portage remastérisé du titre classique. C’est à découvrir cette semaine sur Xbox One, PS4, Switch et PC.
A côté de ça, on retrouve une caisse de nouveautés du côté des sorties, qu’on vous laisse découvrir dans la liste exhaustive ci-après:
Lundi 15 mars
- Cartoon Magic World | PC
- The Help Desk | PC
- One Shot | PC
Mardi 16 mars
- Mundaun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Samurai Shodown | Xbox Series X
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited | Switch, PC
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | Switch
- Ecosystem | PC
- Star Dynasties | PC
Mercredi 17 mars
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Adios | Xbox One, PC
- In Rays of the Light | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Signs of the Sojourner | PS4
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | Xbox One
- Under: Depths of Fear | Switch
- EZ2ON REBOOT: R | PC
Jeudi 18 mars
- Marvel’s Avengers | PS5, Xbox Series X
- Space Otter Charlie | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Dogworld | PC
- Chess Knights: Viking Lands | Xbox One
- QV | PC
- Darq: Complete Edition | Switch
- Signs of the Sojourner | Switch
- Endzone: A World Apart | PC
- Explosionade DX | Xbox One
- Synergia | Switch
- Magic Twins | Switch
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet – Vol. 3 Postlude Days | Switch
- Gun Skaters | Switch
- Unblock Brick | Switch
- Uchu Shinshuchu | Switch
- Raiders of the Lost Island | Switch
- Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan – Spot The Differences With Everyone | Switch
- Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder | PC, Mac
- Emergency Call 112 | The Fire Fighting Simulator | PC
- Mr. Prepper | PC
Vendredi 19 mars
- Can’t Drive This | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | Switch
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Xbox One
- Root Film | Switch
- Sumatra: Fate of Yandi | Switch
- Cargo Crew Driver | Switch
Samedi 20 mars
- Olympic Boxing | Switch
- Crash Race | PC
- Wild Times | PC
Dimanche 21 mars
- Out of the Shelter | PC