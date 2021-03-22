Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 22 Mar 2021 11:04 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

C’est le printemps, et voilà qu’une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques pointe le bout de son nez. On fait le point.

Préparez vos grandes épées, on part à la chasse aux monstres cette semaine, avec Monster Hunter Rise, qui arrive sur Switch le 26 mars.

A côté de ça, une ribambelle d’autres sorties vous attendent cette semaine, jetez un oeil à la liste exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 22 mars

  • Vaporum: Lockdown | Switch

Mardi 23 mars

  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Sanity of Morris | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Story of Season: Pioneers of Olive Town | Switch
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC
  • Inspector Waffles | PC

Mercredi 24 mars

  • Rip Them Off | Xbox One
  • Paradise Lost | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tales From The Borderlands | Switch
  • Love Live! School Idol Festival: Afterschool ACTIVITY – Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! | PS4
  • Hellbreachers | Switch
  • Golf Royale | Switch
  • Tesla Force | Switch

Jeudi 25 mars

  • Clea 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Scandal in the Spotlight | Switch
  • Danger Scavenger | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • El Hijo: A Wild West | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Darq: Complete Edition | Switch
  • Black Legend | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Evil Inside | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • MazM: The Phantom of the Opera | Switch, PC
  • The Fabled Woods | PC
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | Xbox One, PC
  • Octopath Traveler | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Paperball Deluxe | Switch
  • Dandy Ace | PC
  • Kosmokrats | Switch
  • Little Kite | Switch
  • Get-A-Grip Chip | Switch
  • Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey | Switch
  • Future Aero Racing S Ultra | Switch
  • Gold Digger | Switch
  • Mega Mall Story 2 | Switch
  • BodyQuest | Switch
  • Barrage Fantasia | Switch
  • Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers | Switch
  • Mancala Classic Board Game | Switch
  • Mahluk Dark Demon | Switch
  • Wild Park Manager | Switch
  • The Bus | PC
  • Mech Mechanic Simulator | PC
  • Dorfromantik | PC
  • The Tenants | PC

Vendredi 26 mars

  • Spacebase Startopia | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Kaze and the Wild Masks | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • It Takes Two | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Balan Wonderworld | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Genesis Noir | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PC
  • Tank Brawl 2: Armor Fury | Xbox One, PC
  • Monster Hunter Rise | Switch
  • Die With Glory | Xbox One
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
  • Doodle Games Bundle | Switch
  • One Escape | Switch
  • Power Racing Bundle 2 | Switch
  • Out of the Park Baseball 22 | PC, Mac

Samedi 27 mars

  • Metal Heads | PC

Dimanche 28 mars

  • Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator | Switch

