Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 29 Mar 2021

Une nouvelle semaine ensoleillée s’ouvre à nous, et c’est le moment de faire le point sur les sorties qui l’accompagnent. C’est parti!

Cette semaine, on pourra découvrir un looter shooter avec Outriders, qui arrive sur PC. Le titre de People Can Fly, dans le genre de Bulletstorm, vaut vraiment le détour, à ce que l’on a pu en voir dans la démo. Il arrive également sur Game Pass.

A côté de ça, une ribambelle d’autres titre vient égayer cette semaine, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties:

Lundi 29 mars

  • Doom 3: VR Edition | PSVR
  • The Game of LIFE 2 | Switch
  • Neptunia Virtual Stars | PC

Mardi 30 mars

  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac
  • Kingdom Hearts III | PC
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix | PC
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PC
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PC
  • C14 | PS5, PS4
  • I Saw Black Clouds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Auto Chess | PS5
  • Narita Boy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • UnderMine | PS4
  • Evil Genius 2 | PC
  • Ballon Girl | Switch
  • Afterpulse | Switch
  • TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | Switch
  • Aron’s Adventure | PC
  • The Binding of Isaac: Repentance (DLC)| PC

Mercredi 31 mars

  • Squad Killer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Escape from Life Inc | Xbox One
  • My Time at Sandrock | PC
  • Radon Blast | Xbox One
  • Drive Buy | Switch
  • Storm Tale | Switch
  • Rainbocorns | Switch

Jeudi 1er avril

  • Outriders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Dungeons and Puzzles | Switch
  • Acalesia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • What Comes After | Switch
  • Abbie’s Farm for Kids and Toddlers | Switch
  • Stick Fight: The Game | Switch
  • Train Station Simulator | Switch
  • A Long Way Down | Switch
  • Moorhuhn Kart 2 | Switch
  • Street Racing: Tokyo Rush | Switch
  • Good Night, Knight | Switch
  • OpenTTD | PC, Mac

Vendredi 2 avril

  • Mittleborg: City of Mages | PS4, Xbox One
  • Papa’s Quiz | Xbox One
  • Welcome To The Adventure Inn | PC

