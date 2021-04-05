Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 5 Avr 2021

En ce beau lundi de Pâques, c’est aussi l’occasion de faire le point sur les sorties JV de la semaine!

Cette semaine, du côté des pépites, on notera l’arrivée de Oddworld: Soulstorm, qui débarque sur PS5, PS4 et PC. Préparez-vous à aider les Mudokons. Bonne nouvelle pour les utilisateurs de PS5 qui ont le PS Plus: le jeu est offert!

A côté de cela, on retrouve une ribambelle de titres plus ou moins intéressants, qu’on vous liste de manière exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 5 avril

  • NGU Industries | PC, Mac
  • Cute Honey 3 | PC
  • CyberTaxi | Switch

Mardi 6 avril

  • Oddworld: Soulstorm | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando | PS4, Switch
  • Breathedge | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game | PC
  • The Slormancer | PC
  • Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | Switch

Mercredi 7 avril

  • Aron’s Adventure | PC
  • 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure | PC

Jeudi 8 avril

  • Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood | PC, Mac
  • What The Dub?! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Potion Party | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Before Your Eyes | PC
  • Cozy Grove | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Viking Vengeance | PC
  • First Class Trouble | PC
  • Always Sometimes Monsters | Switch
  • ISLAND | Switch
  • Sakura In Gameland | Switch
  • Super Fowlst 2 | Switch
  • Legends of Talia: Arcadia | Switch
  • Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
  • Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale | Switch
  • Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash | Switch
  • Graviter | Switch
  • Astro Aqua Kitty | Switch

Vendredi 9 avril

  • Luckslinger | Switch, PC
  • Say No! More | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Tower of Waifus | PC
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trailers of Cold Steel IV | PC
  • Scars of Summer | PC
  • Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge | Switch
  • Skyland: Heart of the Mountain | Switch
  • Ravensword: Shadowlands | Switch
  • Gravity Heroes | Switch
  • Toree 3D | Switch
  • The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition | Switch

Samedi 10 avril

  • .Cat | Switch
  • Candy Match Kiddies | Switch

Dimanche 11 avril

  • Hike | Switch

