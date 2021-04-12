Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Avec ce temps mi-figue mi-raisin, c’est reparti pour une semaine de sorties. On fait le point.
Cette semaine, les nostalgiques de l’ère N64 PS1 devraient trouver leur compte sur PC, avec la sortie du remaster du jeu culte Shadow Man.
A côté de ça, les sorties se font dans une période plus calme du début du printemps. C’est peut-être l’occasion de se retourner sur les titres qui nous restent à finir dans nos bibliothèques. On vous liste tout de même de manière exhaustive ce qui arrive ces prochains jours:
Lundi 12 avril
- Nigate Tale | PC
Mardi 13 avril
- Demon Skin | PC
- Poison Control | PS4, Switch
Mercredi 14 avril
- Knight Squad 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Cannon Brawl | Switch
- Tasomeachi: Behind the Twilight | PC
- Kingdom of Arcadia | Switch
- ReactorX | Switch
- Isolomus | Switch
- Park Inc | Switch
- Talespire | PC
- Forgotten Fields | PC
Jeudi 15 avril
- Snitchy in Tooki Trouble | Switch
- Shadow Man Remastered | PC
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- SaGa Frontier Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
- Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PS4
- Rain on Your Parade | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey | PC
- Quantum League | PC
- Relicta | Switch
- Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition | Switch
- Myastere – Ruins of Deazniff | Switch
- Team Troopers | Switch
- Godstrike | Switch, PC
- Throw It! Animal Park | Switch
- Pocoyo Party | Switch
- Dragon Audit | Switch
- Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami | Switch
- Voxel Tycoon | PC, Mac
- Sons of Ra | PC
Vendredi 16 avril
- Tribal Pass | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Super Meat Boy Forever | Xbox One
- Battle Axe | Switch
- Driving World: Nordic Challenge | Switch
- Colorfall | Switch
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 | Switch
- Heal: Console Edition | Switch
- Snowball Collections Bubble | Switch
- Emily is Away <3 | PC, Mac