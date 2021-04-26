Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et c’est reparti pour une nouvelle semaine qui se colore au rythme des sorties de jeux vidéo!
Ca vous dirait de jouer les paparazzi dans l’univers de Pokémon? Ca tombe bien, puisque New Pokémon Snap arrive cette semaine sur Nintendo Switch. De quoi faire jouer l’objectif tout en chantant le tube de Lady Gaga Paparazzi.
A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Mardi 27 avril
- Ladders by POWGI | PS5, PS4
- Death end re;Quest | Switch
Mercredi 28 avril
- Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Second Extinction | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Ladders by POWGI | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Genshin Impact | PS5
- Cymatically Muffed | Xbox One
- Taiwan Monster Fruit: Prologue | Switch
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 01 to 05 | Switch
- Car Demolition Clicker | Switch
- Skeletal Avenger | PC
Jeudi 29 avril
- Secret Neighbor | PS4
- Legend of Keepers | Switch, PC, Mac
- Before I Forget | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch
- Total War: Rome Remastered | PC, Mac
- Insurmountable | PC
- Farm Manager 2021 | PC
- Ladders by POWGI | Switch
- WarDogs: Red’s Return | Xbox One
- Battle Axe | Switch
- Slinki | Switch
- Space Warrior | Switch
- Fly Together! | Switch
- 世界の中心で、AIは戦う | Switch
- Reknum Cheri Dreamland | Switch
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager | Switch
- Castaway Paradise | Switch
- Super Glitch Dash | Switch
Vendredi 30 avril
- Protocol | Xbox One
- Terminator Resistance | PS5
- R-Type Final 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- Angels with Scaly Wings | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Borris the Rocket | Xbox One
- Returnal | PS5
- Mystic Fate | Xbox One
- New Pokemon Snap | Switch
- Ultimate Custom Night | Switch
- Super Arcade Soccer | Switch