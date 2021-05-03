Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

En ce début mai, les sorties sont encore timides du côté des gros jeux. Mais il y a tout de même de quoi s’amuser. On fait le point.
Cette semaine, on peut se préparer à avoir peur en se promenant dans des maisons désolées à la recherche d’herbe verte et de munitions, parce que Resident Evil Village sort le 7 août sur quasiment tous les supports.
A côté de ça, il y a de quoi faire, et on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties à venir:
Lundi 3 mai
- Sprits of Xanadu | Switch
Mardi 4 mai
- The Colonists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 | Xbox One
Mercredi 5 mai
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | PS4
- Dull Grey | Xbox One
- Almighty: Kill Your Gods | PC
- Distant Kingdoms | PC
- Infernal Radiation | Switch
- Boris The Rocket | Switch
- Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition | Switch
- 2in1 – Application Driver and Serial Killer/Sniper | Switch
Jeudi 6 mai
- Raiden IV x Mikado | Switch
- Skate City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Switch
- Farm Manager 2021 | PC
- CyberHive | Switch
- Beach Bounce Remastered | Switch
- Techno Tanks | Switch
- Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition | Switch
- My Little Fast Food Booth | Switch
Vendredi 7 mai
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Xbox One, PC
- Chroma Quaternion | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Flowing Lights | Xbox One
- Papetura | PC, Mac
- The Invisible Hand | PC
- Patch Quest | PC
- Total Arcade Racing | Switch
- Blink: Rogues
- C14 Dating | Switch
- Ninja Epic Adventure | Switch
- Super Disc Soccer | Switch
- Sweets Swap | Switch
Samedi 8 mai
- Olympic Basketball | Switch