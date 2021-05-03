Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

En ce début mai, les sorties sont encore timides du côté des gros jeux. Mais il y a tout de même de quoi s’amuser. On fait le point.

Cette semaine, on peut se préparer à avoir peur en se promenant dans des maisons désolées à la recherche d’herbe verte et de munitions, parce que Resident Evil Village sort le 7 août sur quasiment tous les supports.

A côté de ça, il y a de quoi faire, et on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties à venir:

Lundi 3 mai

  • Sprits of Xanadu | Switch

Mardi 4 mai

  • The Colonists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 | Xbox One

Mercredi 5 mai

  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | PS4
  • Dull Grey | Xbox One
  • Almighty: Kill Your Gods | PC
  • Distant Kingdoms | PC
  • Infernal Radiation | Switch
  • Boris The Rocket | Switch
  • Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition | Switch
  • 2in1 – Application Driver and Serial Killer/Sniper | Switch

Jeudi 6 mai

  • Raiden IV x Mikado | Switch
  • Skate City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Switch
  • Farm Manager 2021 | PC
  • CyberHive | Switch
  • Beach Bounce Remastered | Switch
  • Techno Tanks | Switch
  • Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition | Switch
  • My Little Fast Food Booth | Switch

Vendredi 7 mai

  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Xbox One, PC
  • Chroma Quaternion | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
  • Flowing Lights | Xbox One
  • Papetura | PC, Mac
  • The Invisible Hand | PC
  • Patch Quest | PC
  • Total Arcade Racing | Switch
  • Blink: Rogues
  • C14 Dating | Switch
  • Ninja Epic Adventure | Switch
  • Super Disc Soccer | Switch
  • Sweets Swap | Switch

Samedi 8 mai

  • Olympic Basketball | Switch

