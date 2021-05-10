Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Avec des températures estivales qui peinent encore à faire leur place, on se replonge dans une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques!
Cette semaine est empreinte de nostalgie interstellaire, puisque Mass Effect Legendary Edition sort sur PS4, Xbox One et PC.
A côté de cela, il y a de quoi faire et on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 10 mai
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- BattleBeasts | PC
Mardi 11 mai
- Base One | PC, Mac
- The Hand of Merlin | PC
Mercredi 12 mai
- Rift Racoon | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Retro Machina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Jin Conception | Switch, PC
- Fire: Ungh’s Quest | Switch
- Huntdown | PC, Mac
Jeudi 13 mai
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse | Switch
- Space Commander: War and Trade | Switch
- Lost Ruins | PC
- Exodemon | Switch
- Sunblaze | Switch, PC, Mac
- Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | PC
- GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon | PC
- Connection reHaunted | Switch
- KASIORI | Switch
- Rise Eterna | Switch
- Taxi Driver Simulation | Switch
- Solitaire Card Games | Switch
- Super Shape Shooter | Switch
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator | PC, Mac
- Before We Leave | PC
Vendredi 14 mai
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Karma. Incarnation 1 | Xbox One
- Exodemon | Xbox One
- Rabisco+ | Switch
- Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind | Switch
- #Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
- Instant Sports Tennis | Switch
- #1 Anagrams | Switch
- Bounce Mania | Switch
- Famicom Detective Club: The Missin Heir | Switch
- Subnautica | Switch
Samedi 15 mai
- Turbo Skiddy Racing | Switch
- Project: Knight | Switch
Dimanche 16 mai
- Rabbit Run | PC
- Brainteaser | PC