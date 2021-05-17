Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 17 Mai 2021

Tandis que les beaux jours tardent à revenir, on se replonge dans une nouvelle semaine de sorties de jeux vidéo.

Ouvrez bien grand vos mirettes! Cette semaine, le biker de Days Gone glisse de la PS4 au monde PC, puisque le titre arrive sur les machines de bureau. De quoi découvrir ce titre qui en vaut le détour pour ceux de la “master race”.

A côté de ça, une pleine brouette de titres plus ou moins intéressants arrive dans la foulée. On vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Mardi 18 mai

  • SnowRunner | Switch
  • Arcaea | Switch
  • Jetboard Joust | Switch
  • Essays on Empathy | PC
  • Days Gone | PC
  • void tRrLM(); // Void Terrairum++ | PS5
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Siege Survival: Gloria Victis | PC

Mercredi 19 mai

  • Outbreak: Endless Nightmares | Switch
  • 0Degrees | Switch
  • Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Aerial Knight’s Never Yield | Switch
  • Dark Nights with Poe and Munro | PC, Mac
  • Crossroads Inn | Xbox One

Jeudi 20 mai

  • Just Die Already | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Wild at Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Grindstone | PC
  • Skura Succubus 2 | Switch
  • Rise of the Slime | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sure Footing | Xbox One
  • Alchemist Adventure | Switch
  • Color Your World | Switch
  • Backworlds | Switch
  • CLANNAD Side Stories | Switch
  • Wood Block Escape Puzzles | Switch
  • Invirium | Switch
  • Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels | Switch
  • Rising Hell | Switch
  • Layers of Fear 2 | Switch
  • Let Ir Roll Slide Puzzle | Switch
  • The Longest Road On Earth | PC
  • Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl | PS4, Xbox One
  • Manifold Garden | PS5
  • Frozenheim | PC
  • Lacuna | PC
  • Of Bird and Cage | PC

Vendredi 21 mai

  • Miitopia | Switch
  • Cosmic Top Secret | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Guards | Switch
  • Wanna Survive | Switch
  • Gutwhale | Switch
  • Knockout City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Driving World: Aspen | Switch
  • Guards | Xbox One
  • Rust | PS4, Xbox One

Samedi 22 mai

  • RoboPhobik | Switch

