Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Si le printemps est toujours aussi timide, c’est à nouveau l’occasion de faire le point des sorties de la semaine. Moteur!

Révélé en 2017, puis passé sous silence radio, le RPG en monde ouvert Biomutant sort cette semaine sur PS4, Xbox One et PC. On notera également l’arrivée de Saint’s Row: The Third sur PS5 et Xbox Series X plus tard ces prochains jours.

A côté de ça, une pleine brouette de titres est disponible dans la foulée, que nous vous listons comme d’habitude de manière exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 24 mai

Eat Your Letters | Switch

Mardi 25 mai

King of Seas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster | PS4, Switch, PC

Capcom Arcade Stadium | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Erica | PC

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife | PC

Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Maneater | Switch, PC (Steam release)

Very Very Valet | Switch

Strangeland | PC

Mercredi 26 mai

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards | Switch, PC

REKT! High Octane Stunts | Xbox One

Maid of Sker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Mutazione | Xbox One, Switch

Pecaminosa | PC

Skittles | Switch

Castle Flipper | PC

Jeudi 27 mai

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Crying Suns | Switch

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4, Switch, PC

Super Bomberman R Online | PS4, Switch, PC

Solasta: Crown of the Magister | PC

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Eight Dragons | Switch

Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game | Switch

Horse Club Adventures | Switch

Weaving Tides | Switch

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | Switch

Sumire | Switch

Crying Suns | Switch

32 Secs | Switch

Mini Car Racing | Switch

Kontrakt | Switch

Spy Alarm | Switch

Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room | Switch

O—-O | Switch

Fishing Fighters | Switch

The Longest Road On Earth | PC

Vendredi 28 mai

Port Royale 4 | Switch

Eagle Island | Xbox One

Song of Horror | PS4, Xbox One

Eight Dragons | Xbox One

Trenga Unlimited | Xbox One, PC

Crossbow Crusade | Xbox One, Switch

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PS4, Switch

7 Years From Now | Switch, PC

Beautiful Desolation | PS4, Switch

Super Arcade Soccer 2021 | Xbox One

SRX: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC

World’s End Club | Switch

Color Dots Connect | Switch

Regina & Mac World | Switch

A Little Lily Princess | Switch

LOVE- A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories | Switch

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset | Switch

Route Me Mail and Delivery Co | Switch

Samedi 29 mai