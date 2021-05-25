Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Si le printemps est toujours aussi timide, c’est à nouveau l’occasion de faire le point des sorties de la semaine. Moteur!
Révélé en 2017, puis passé sous silence radio, le RPG en monde ouvert Biomutant sort cette semaine sur PS4, Xbox One et PC. On notera également l’arrivée de Saint’s Row: The Third sur PS5 et Xbox Series X plus tard ces prochains jours.
A côté de ça, une pleine brouette de titres est disponible dans la foulée, que nous vous listons comme d’habitude de manière exhaustive ci-après:
Lundi 24 mai
- Eat Your Letters | Switch
Mardi 25 mai
- King of Seas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster | PS4, Switch, PC
- Capcom Arcade Stadium | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Erica | PC
- Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife | PC
- Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Maneater | Switch, PC (Steam release)
- Very Very Valet | Switch
- Strangeland | PC
Mercredi 26 mai
- Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards | Switch, PC
- REKT! High Octane Stunts | Xbox One
- Maid of Sker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Mutazione | Xbox One, Switch
- Pecaminosa | PC
- Skittles | Switch
- Castle Flipper | PC
Jeudi 27 mai
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Crying Suns | Switch
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4, Switch, PC
- Super Bomberman R Online | PS4, Switch, PC
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister | PC
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Eight Dragons | Switch
- Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game | Switch
- Horse Club Adventures | Switch
- Weaving Tides | Switch
- Sumire | Switch
- 32 Secs | Switch
- Mini Car Racing | Switch
- Kontrakt | Switch
- Spy Alarm | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room | Switch
- O—-O | Switch
- Fishing Fighters | Switch
- The Longest Road On Earth | PC
Vendredi 28 mai
- Port Royale 4 | Switch
- Eagle Island | Xbox One
- Song of Horror | PS4, Xbox One
- Eight Dragons | Xbox One
- Trenga Unlimited | Xbox One, PC
- Crossbow Crusade | Xbox One, Switch
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PS4, Switch
- 7 Years From Now | Switch, PC
- Beautiful Desolation | PS4, Switch
- Super Arcade Soccer 2021 | Xbox One
- SRX: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- World’s End Club | Switch
- Color Dots Connect | Switch
- Regina & Mac World | Switch
- A Little Lily Princess | Switch
- LOVE- A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories | Switch
- Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset | Switch
- Route Me Mail and Delivery Co | Switch
Samedi 29 mai
- Off And On Again | Switch
- Stray Cats Doors2 | Switch
- Strike Daz Cans | Switch