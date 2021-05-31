Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Les températures commencent enfin à ressembler à ce qui se fait en cette saison. Retour sur une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques!
Dans la grande famille des titres de genre Warhammer, la liste est longue. Et cette dernière s’allonge encore cette semaine avec l’arrivée de Necromunda: Hired Gun. Ce dernier ressemble à un cross entre les titres de genre Doom moderne et les RPG open-world. De quoi passer un bon moment.
A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 31 mai
- Farmer’s Fairy Tale | PC
- Cow Catcher | Switch
Mardi 1er juin
- Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wreckfest | PS5
- Operation: Tango | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion | PC, Mac
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4
- Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Ghost ‘n Goblins | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Stonefly | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt | Xbox One
- Going Medieval | PC
- Justin Danger | PC
Mercredi 2 juin
- Hokko Life | PC
- Sludge Life | Switch
- Everyday Today’s Menu For The Emiya Family | Switch
- Bunny Factory | Xbox One, PC
- Dungeon Escape | Switch
- Find 10 Differences | Switch
- Grand Slam Tennis | Switch
Jeudi 3 juin
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Last Spell | PC
- Wing of Darkness | PS4, Switch, PC
- Tour de France 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Sunblaze | Switch
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes | Xbox One
- Wing of Darkness | PC
- Until We Die | PC
- Slipways | PC, Mac
- Power of Ten | PC, Mac
- Critters for Sale | PC
- Chroma Quaternion | Switch
- Infinite Tanks WWII | Switch
- Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game | Switch
- Wicce | Switch
- Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse | Switch
- Motif | Switch
- Dungeons of Clay | Switch
- FreeCell Solitaire Collection | Switch
- Basketball Club Story | Switch
- Reversi Let’s Go | Switch
- Winds of Change | Switch
Vendredi 4 juin
- Alphadia Genesis 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Off and On Again | Xbox One
- The Persistence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Griftlands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Astro Aqua Kitty | Xbox One
- Garbage | PC, Mac
- Skinwalker Hunt | PC
- Nature Matters | Switch
- Basketball Pinball | Switch
- Tiny Lands | Switch
- Arcade Arts Academy | Switch
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon | Switch
- Donuts’n’Justice | Switch
- Skellboy Refractured | Switch
Samedi 5 juin
- Mighty Goose | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages | Switch
- CAESAR EMPIRE WAR | Switch
- Retrograde Arena | Switch
- Zombie Raid | Switch