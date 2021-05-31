Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 31 Mai 2021 11:24 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Les températures commencent enfin à ressembler à ce qui se fait en cette saison. Retour sur une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques!

Dans la grande famille des titres de genre Warhammer, la liste est longue. Et cette dernière s’allonge encore cette semaine avec l’arrivée de Necromunda: Hired Gun. Ce dernier ressemble à un cross entre les titres de genre Doom moderne et les RPG open-world. De quoi passer un bon moment.

A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 31 mai

  • Farmer’s Fairy Tale | PC
  • Cow Catcher | Switch

Mardi 1er juin

  • Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wreckfest | PS5
  • Operation: Tango | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion | PC, Mac
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Ghost ‘n Goblins | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Stonefly | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt | Xbox One
  • Going Medieval | PC
  • Justin Danger | PC

Mercredi 2 juin

  • Hokko Life | PC
  • Sludge Life | Switch
  • Everyday Today’s Menu For The Emiya Family | Switch
  • Bunny Factory | Xbox One, PC
  • Dungeon Escape | Switch
  • Find 10 Differences | Switch
  • Grand Slam Tennis | Switch

Jeudi 3 juin

  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Last Spell | PC
  • Wing of Darkness | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Tour de France 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sunblaze | Switch
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes | Xbox One
  • Wing of Darkness | PC
  • Until We Die | PC
  • Slipways | PC, Mac
  • Power of Ten | PC, Mac
  • Critters for Sale | PC
  • Chroma Quaternion | Switch
  • Infinite Tanks WWII | Switch
  • Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game | Switch
  • Wicce | Switch
  • Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse | Switch
  • Motif | Switch
  • Dungeons of Clay | Switch
  • FreeCell Solitaire Collection | Switch
  • Basketball Club Story | Switch
  • Reversi Let’s Go | Switch
  • Winds of Change | Switch

Vendredi 4 juin

  • Alphadia Genesis 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Off and On Again | Xbox One
  • The Persistence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Griftlands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Astro Aqua Kitty | Xbox One
  • Garbage | PC, Mac
  • Skinwalker Hunt | PC
  • Nature Matters | Switch
  • Basketball Pinball | Switch
  • Tiny Lands | Switch
  • Arcade Arts Academy | Switch
  • Sweet Bakery Tycoon | Switch
  • Donuts’n’Justice | Switch
  • Skellboy Refractured | Switch

Samedi 5 juin

  • Mighty Goose | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages | Switch
  • CAESAR EMPIRE WAR | Switch
  • Retrograde Arena | Switch
  • Zombie Raid | Switch

A propos Eric Rivera

Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Summoners War Lost Centuria fait le plein de nouveautés avec une Saison 2 tournée vers la compétition !

Summoners War Lost Centuria fête son premier mois d’existence avec une saison 2 pleine de surprises …

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 dévoile l’Equipe de la Saison de la Ligue 1 Uber Eats

L’Equipe De La Saison (TOTS*) est une équipe célébrant les meilleurs joueurs de Ligue 1 …

WORLD’S END CLUB est disponible

NIS America est fier d’annoncer que World’s End Club est disponible sur Nintendo Switch™, dans une édition physique …

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée.

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

© S2PMag.ch 2021